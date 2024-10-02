Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $11,942.28 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $11,942.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $277,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

