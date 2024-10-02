Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Down to $32.72

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $30.09. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 1,006,000 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

