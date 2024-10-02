Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.31

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 15297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

