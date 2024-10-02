Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Ltd Nirland Sells 333,177 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $33,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $122,018.76.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 4,309,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $8.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
