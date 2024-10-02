Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Sells $122,018.76 in Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $122,018.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,483,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,981.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $33,317.70.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CDT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduit Pharmaceuticals

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.