Contrasting American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODI)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Materials has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and American Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79% American Battery Materials N/A -6.23% 288.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.31 American Battery Materials N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Beachbody and American Battery Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beachbody and American Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Battery Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.76%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Battery Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of American Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Battery Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About American Battery Materials

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

