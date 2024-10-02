Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Plymouth Industrial REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $744.00 million 0.27 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.72 Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 5.07 $13.66 million $0.43 51.91

Analyst Ratings

Plymouth Industrial REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 3 3 0 2.29

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.90%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -4.95% -12.33% -1.64% Plymouth Industrial REIT 13.45% 5.47% 1.86%

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.