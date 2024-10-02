Contrasting Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and IN8bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $66.71 million 2.70 -$8.19 million N/A N/A IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.91) -0.29

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.1% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of IN8bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

IN8bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,746.15%. Given IN8bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A IN8bio N/A -173.12% -118.40%

Volatility & Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats IN8bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

