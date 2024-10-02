Contrasting Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -29.80% N/A -17.77% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.68% -56.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novavax and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 2 2 0 2.20 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.66%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Novavax has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Jasper Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $560.34 million 3.47 -$545.06 million ($3.17) -4.37 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -2.98

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

