Contrasting Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -65.25% -196.20% -41.68% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Super Hi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Super Hi International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $6.20 million 0.99 -$4.00 million ($1.99) -1.48 Super Hi International $733.36 million 1.53 $25.26 million N/A N/A

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Super Hi International beats Reborn Coffee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.