CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $100,640.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,715.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 679,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

