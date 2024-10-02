Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $23.53 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,785 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Global Payments worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 755,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 316.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,981,000 after buying an additional 463,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.