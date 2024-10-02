Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $43.05 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,508 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $43,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

