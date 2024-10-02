Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $3.52 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

