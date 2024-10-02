Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 591,644 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,644 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 4.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $101,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in PDD by 49.8% during the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,440,000 after buying an additional 1,540,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $176,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

