CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,761,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CoStar Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

