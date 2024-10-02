Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

