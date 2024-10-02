Creative Planning Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

