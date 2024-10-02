Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EFV opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.