Creative Planning Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TYL stock opened at $578.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.