Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate
In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %
ALL stock opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.