Creative Planning Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,063 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 32,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NRG Energy by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

