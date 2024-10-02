Creative Planning Has $11.13 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Creative Planning raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,635 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,800. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $495.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.05 and a 200-day moving average of $553.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.26 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

