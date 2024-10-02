Creative Planning Has $9.21 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

