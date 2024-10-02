Creative Planning Has $9.51 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $465,659,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $203,223,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.