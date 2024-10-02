Creative Planning Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

