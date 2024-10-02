Creative Planning Purchases 2,507 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after buying an additional 372,302 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933,008 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,830,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

