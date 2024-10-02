Creative Planning Purchases 670 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

