Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AON were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $348.51 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $353.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.77. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

