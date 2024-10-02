Creative Planning Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

RWR stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $109.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

