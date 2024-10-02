Creative Planning Sells 2,347 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Leidos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 97.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.