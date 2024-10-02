Creative Planning Sells 23,783 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Creative Planning cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,783 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 657,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

