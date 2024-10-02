Creekside Partners Acquires Shares of 9,734 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $420.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

