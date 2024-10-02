Creekside Partners Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

