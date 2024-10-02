Creekside Partners Invests $413,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creekside Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,720,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average of $157.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

