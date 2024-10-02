Creekside Partners Invests $424,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

