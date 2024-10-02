Creekside Partners Invests $665,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 70,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $7,115,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

