Creekside Partners Invests $828,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.