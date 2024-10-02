Creekside Partners Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Creekside Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

