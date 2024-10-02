Creekside Partners Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

