Creekside Partners Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Creekside Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $559,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

BATS SMOT opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

