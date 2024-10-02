Creekside Partners Purchases Shares of 33,106 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Creekside Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

