Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $2.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $805.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

