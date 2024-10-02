Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 361,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 360,080 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $758,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 135,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cricut by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,481.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,112 shares of company stock worth $1,599,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

