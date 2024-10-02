Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.52), with a volume of 46609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.74).
Crimson Tide Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.
Crimson Tide Company Profile
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
