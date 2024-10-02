Critical Survey: Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epoxy and Wag! Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group $85.34 million 0.40 -$13.32 million ($0.36) -2.33

Profitability

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

This table compares Epoxy and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -14.24% -1,880.60% -28.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Epoxy and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 423.50%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Epoxy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

