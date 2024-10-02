Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Crocs by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Crocs stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

