CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.3% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $279.70 and last traded at $278.61. 657,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,289,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average of $310.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

