CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,299. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

