CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,299. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
