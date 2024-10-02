CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $364.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $377.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

